Ordnance Factory Chanda Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 76 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility

Ordnance Factory Chanda Recruitment 2023: Ordnance Factory has published notice for 76 Apprentice posts on its official website. Check eligibility, how to apply and other updates here.

Ordnance Factory Chanda Recruitment 2023: Ordnance Factory Chanda (A Unit of Munitions India Limited, A Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Defence has published notice for Apprentice posts for different disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before April 30, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate Engineers, Graduate of General Stream & Diploma Holders can apply for engagement of Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice posts in various discipline under the Apprentice Act 1961 (as amended 1973, 14 & 19).

Important Dates Ordnance Factory Chanda Recruitment 2023

Last date for submission of application: April 30, 2023

Vacancy Details Ordnance Factory Chanda Recruitment 2023

Graduate Apprentice (Engineering Streams): 06

Graduate Apprentice (General Streams): 40

Technician Apprentice (Diploma Holders): 30



Educational Qualifications Ordnance Factory Chanda Recruitment 2023

Graduate Apprentice (Engineering Streams): Candidates should have Engineering Graduate (B.E. / B.Tech) in concerned trades including Mechanical / Electrical / Civil Discipline.

Graduate Apprentice (General Streams): Candidates should have Bachelor in Science (B.Sc.) / Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) / Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA).

Technician Apprentice (Diploma Holders): Candidates should have Diploma in Engineering / Technology for the concerned trades including Mechanical / Electrical / Civil Discipline.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility criteria/age limit/how to apply and others for the posts.



How to Download Notification PDF

First of all visit to official website-https://munitionsindia.co.in. Go to career section on home page. Click on the link -Ordnance Factory Chanda - Practical Training to Graduate Engineers, Graduate of General Stream & Diploma Holders Under Apprentice Act, 1961 for the year 2023-24 on home page. You will get the pdf of notification in a new window. Download and save it for future reference.

Ordnance Factory Chanda Recruitment 2023: PDF



How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30 April 2023 in prescribed format.