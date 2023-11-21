OSEPA JT Answer Key 2023 (OUT) at osepa.odisha.gov.in: Submit Objection Before 23 Nov

OSEPA JT Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Odisha School Education Programme Authority at osepa.odisha.gov.in: Check Direct Link to download Odisha Junior Teacher Answer Key and other details.

OSEPA JT Answer Key 2023
OSEPA JT Answer Key 2023

OSEPA JT Answer Key 2023 Download: Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has released the answer key for the computer-based test for the post of Junior Teacher. Candidates can download the Odisha JT Answer Key from the official website - osepa.odisha.gov.in.

OSEPA JT Answer Key Download Here

How to Download OSEPA Jr Teacher Answer Key

To download the OSEPA Jr Teacher Admit Card 2023, candidates need to follow these steps:

Visit the official OSEPA website at https://osepa.odisha.gov.in/.

Click on the "Objection Management link (will be LIVE from 21-Nov-23 @10:00 AM to 23-Nov-23 @11:55 PM" link.

Download OSEPA JA Answer Key

 

