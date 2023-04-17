OSSC Accountant Admit Card 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download Admit Card & Other Details Here

OSSC Accountant Admit Card 2023 : The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has made available the admit cards for the preliminary examination of the accountant position.

OSSC Accountant Prelims Admit Card 2023: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit cards for the preliminary examination of the accountant post. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 65 vacant positions under the Housing and Urban Development Department of the Government of Odisha. Candidates who have applied for the post of Accountant can now download their admit cards from the official website of OSSC, ossc.gov.in.

The preliminary examination for the OSSC Accountant post will be conducted via computer-based mode on April 23, 2023. This examination serves as the first stage of the selection process for the accountant post. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will then be eligible to appear for the subsequent stages of the selection process.

Aspirants who have downloaded their admit cards for the OSSC Accountant preliminary examination are required to carry a printed copy of the same to the examination center on the day of the examination. It is advisable for candidates to check the details mentioned on their admit card, such as their name, registration number, examination center, date and time of the examination, and other important instructions.

In case there are any discrepancies or errors on the admit card, candidates must contact the authorities immediately to rectify the issue. Additionally, it is recommended that candidates visit the examination center at least an hour before the scheduled time to avoid any last-minute confusion or delays.

OSSC Accountant Prelims Admit Card 2023: Important Details

The OSSC Accountant Admit Card 2023 will contain important information of the candidates such as

Date of the Examination

Time and Venue of the Examination

Instruction to be followed

Candidate’s Roll Number

Candidate’s Photo

Other important information Needed During the Examination

The OSSC Account Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2023 Examination is scheduled to take place on April 23, 2023. Candidates must download the admit card and report to the examination venue on time on the day of examination.

OSSC Accountant Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below

How to download the OSSC Accountant Admit Card 2023 ?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the OSSC Account Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2023 recruitment examination:

Go to the official website of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), which is ossc.gov.in. Look for the link that says "Accountant admit card" on the homepage. Click on the link to go to the login page. Enter your login details carefully, which may include your registration number and password. After filling in the details, click on the "submit" button. The OSSC Accountant admit card will then appear on your screen. Download the admit card and save it on your device for future reference. It is advisable to take a printout of the admit card to bring with you to the examination center.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.