OSSC DV Admit Card 2017 (Out) @ossc.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket for Asst Curator & Conservator Posts

Odisha SSC has released the document verification Admit Card for the posts of Asst Curator and others on its official website- ossc.gov.in. Check download link here.

OSSC Asst Curator DV Admit Card 2017 : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the document verification Admit Card for the posts of Asst Curator, Asst Conservator & Asst Manager (Education and Extension)-2017 on its official website. Commission is to conduct the document verification for the posts of Asst Curator, Asst Conservator and Asst Manager Education & Extension) on 29 June 2022.

All those candidates qualified for the document verification round for the above posts can download their Admit Card from the official website-www.ossc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, the OSSC DV Admit Card 2017 for the Asst Curator, Asst Conservator and Asst Manager(Education & Extension)-2017( Advt.No.4494/OSSC) is available on its official website. You can download directly the OSSC Asst Curator DV Admit Card 2017 from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Asst Curator DV Admit Card 2017





In a bid to download the OSSC Asst Curator DV Admit Card 2017 you will have to provide your login credentials including Application Sequence No and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website.

Candidates are advised to bring all the essential documents as mentioned on the Admit Card during the document verification at the venue mentioned in the notification.

You can download the OSSC Asst Curator DV Admit Card 2017 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Asst Curator DV Admit Card 2017 Check Steps