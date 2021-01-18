OSSC BSSO Prelims Result 2021 Out for Block Social Security Officer Post @ossc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

OSSC BSSO Prelims Result 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the prelims result for the post of Block Social Security Officer on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Block Social Security Officer Post can check the result available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -http://www.ossc.gov.in/.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the list of shortlisted candidates for the post of Block Social Security Officer-2017 exam on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam will now appear for the mains exam as per the selection process for the Block Social Security Officer post.

Candidates have been selected under different categories for appearing in the mains exam. Commission will intimate the date of mains exam later on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam are advised to keep in touch with the Commission’s website for further updates in this regards. Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Block Social Security Officer post can check the result available on the official websites. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC BSSO Prelims Result 2021 for Block Social Security Officer Post

How to Download: OSSC BSSO Prelims Result 2021 for Block Social Security Officer Post