OSSC DV Admit Card 2022 To Release Today For Senior Cameraman/Photographer Post : Check DV Schedule Here

OSSC Cameraman DV Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice regarding the admit card/document verification update for the post of Senior Cameraman and Photographer on its official website. Commission will release the Document Verification/Interview Admit Card today i.e. on 22 December 2022 for the Senior Cameraman/Photographer Post on its official website.

All those candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the Senior Cameraman and Photographer can download the OSSC Cameraman DV Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website-ossc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the OSSC Cameraman DV Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update directly through the link given below.

As per the short notice released, the Certificate Verification and Viva Voce Test for recruitment to the post of Senior Cameraman and Photographer under I& PR Deptt will be held on 28 December 2022.

The Admit Card for the Certificate Verification and Viva Voce Test for the above post will be available today on the official website and candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials, once it is uploaded on the official website.

You can download the OSSC Cameraman DV Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

