OSSC CPGL Admit Card 2023 OUT For Post Graduate Level Prelims Exam, Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Schedule & Other Details

OSSC CPGL Prelims Call Letter 2023 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card update for the prelims exam of Combined Post Graduate Level Specialist Recruitment 2022 on its official website. Commission will be conducting the prelims exam for posts including District Culture Officer, Teacher Educator for various subjects and others on 26 March 2023.

All those candidates applied successfully for the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts can download the prelims admit card from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

However you can download the OSSC CPGL Prelims Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.

Candidates can download their Admit Card for the prelims exam from the official website. To download the Call letter, you will have to provide your login credentials including User Id and Password to the link on the home page.

OSSC CPGL Admit Card 2023 : Overview

Event Details Organization Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Post Name District Culture Officer, Teacher Educator and Others Number of Posts 123 Category Govt Jobs Prelims Exam Date 26 March 2023 Prelims Exam Admit Card Uploading Date 18 March 2023 Official Website www.ossc.gov.in



You can download the OSSC CPGL Prelims Admit Card 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download OSSC CPGL Prelims Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. www.ossc.gov.in. Click on the What is New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Notice regarding the conduct of Preliminary examination for the post of Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist post-2022 Advt. No.7058/OSSC, Dtd.12.12.2022 available on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the OSSC CPGL Prelims Call Letter 2023 Update . Download and save the OSSC CPGL Prelims Call Letter 2023 Update for future reference.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the prelims written exam for the post of Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist post on 26 March 2023 in one sitting.

The preliminary examination will be held in OMR Answer sheet mode and exam will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon.