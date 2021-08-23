OSSC DCO Mains Admit Card 2021 for District Culture Officer Post Released @ossc.gov.in, Direct Link Available Here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the District Culture Officer Mains Exam Admit Card on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check direct link here.

OSSC DCO Mains Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the District Culture Officer Mains Exam Admit Card on 22 August 2021. All such candidates who have qualified for mains exam round for District Culture Officer post against Advertisement No- IIE-01/2019-4774/OSSC can download their OSSC DCO Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the link on its official website to download the OSSC DCO Admit Card 2021. In a bid to download the OSSC DCO Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registered Username/Mobile No./Email including user password and OTP on its official website.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is going to conduct the mains exam for District Culture Officer post through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) on 26 August 2021. Mains exam will be held from 10.00 A.M. to 12. 00 P.M. Noon for the subject Odia Language, General English, General Awareness, basis Computer Skill and Application, History and Archaeology.

All such candidates who have qualified for the written mains exam for District Culture Officer post can download their OSSC DCO Mains Admit Card 2021 available on the official website. You can check the OSSC DCO Mains Admit Card 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC DCO Mains Admit Card 2021





How to Download: OSSC DCO Mains Admit Card 2021