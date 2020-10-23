OSSC Document Verification Schedule 2020 for Vital Statistics Clerk Declared @ossc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OSSC Document Verification Schedule 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Document Verification Schedule for the Vital Statistics Clerk posts on its official website. All those candidates who did not attend the DV held earlier can check the details DV Schedule for the OSSC Vital Statistics Clerk post on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in/.

As per the short notification released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), commission is going to conduct the Document Verification on 02 November 2020 for those candidates who did not appeared in the DV round held from 29 June to 01 July 2020 and on 20 October-21 October 2020.

All such candidates are advised to attend the Certificate Verification on 02 November 2020 at the venue-Barrack No. 1, Unit-V, Bhubaneswar. Commission has uploaded the details programme of the Certificate Verification on the official website of OSSC.

Candidates should note that Commission will not issue any fresh Admission letter to attend the Certificate Verification and they will have to bring their Admission Letter issued earlier to appear for the same. Candidates can check all the details with the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

