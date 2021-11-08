Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

OSSC Mains Exam Date 2021 for Excise Sub Inspector Posts Postponed @ossc.gov.in, Check Latest Update

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed/rescheduled the main written examination for the Sub Inspector of Excise post on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check details here.

Created On: Nov 8, 2021 14:41 IST
OSSC ESI Mains Exam Date 2021 Postponed
OSSC ESI Mains Exam Date 2021 Postponed

OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Postponed: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed/rescheduled the Main Written Examination for the Post of Sub Inspector of Excise-2019. All such candidates who have qualified for Main Written Examination for the Sub Inspector of Excise post can check the details postponement/rescheduled notice available on the official website of OSSC -ossc.gov.in.

However you can check the details postponement/rescheduled notice also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Mains Exam Date 2021 Postponement Notice

As per the short notification released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has decided to postpone the main written exam for the post of Sub Inspector of Excise-2019 scheduled to be held from 12 to 14 November 2021. Commission has rescheduled the above exam in the month of December 2021. 

All such candidates who have qualified for the mains exam for the post of Sub Inspector of Excise-2019 are advised to keep constant touch with the Commission's website for further updates. The Postponement/Rescheduled notice is available on the official website of OSSC. 

How to Download: OSSC Mains Exam Date 2021 Postponement Notice

  1. Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission i.e -ossc.gov.in.
  2. Go to the What's New Section available on the home page.
  3. Click on link- Notice Regarding Postpone of Main Written Examination for the Post of Sub Inspector of Excise-2019 [Advt No-3168/OSSC Dated 26.10.2021] available on the homepage.
  4. Click on the Link and you will get the PDF of the OSSC Written Exam Schedule 2021 Postponement Notice in a new window.
  5. Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Take Free Online OSSC COMBINED POLICE SERVICE EXAM (OSSC CPSE) 2021 Mock Test

Start Now

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.