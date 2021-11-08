OSSC Mains Exam Date 2021 for Excise Sub Inspector Posts Postponed @ossc.gov.in, Check Latest Update

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed/rescheduled the main written examination for the Sub Inspector of Excise post on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check details here.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has decided to postpone the main written exam for the post of Sub Inspector of Excise-2019 scheduled to be held from 12 to 14 November 2021. Commission has rescheduled the above exam in the month of December 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for the mains exam for the post of Sub Inspector of Excise-2019 are advised to keep constant touch with the Commission's website for further updates. The Postponement/Rescheduled notice is available on the official website of OSSC.

