OSSC Mains Exam Date 2021 for Excise Sub Inspector Posts Postponed @ossc.gov.in, Check Latest Update

OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Postponed: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed/rescheduled the Main Written Examination for the Post of Sub Inspector of Excise-2019. All such candidates who have qualified for Main Written Examination for the Sub Inspector of Excise post can check the details postponement/rescheduled notice available on the official website of OSSC -ossc.gov.in.
Direct Link to Download: OSSC Mains Exam Date 2021 Postponement Notice
As per the short notification released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has decided to postpone the main written exam for the post of Sub Inspector of Excise-2019 scheduled to be held from 12 to 14 November 2021. Commission has rescheduled the above exam in the month of December 2021.
All such candidates who have qualified for the mains exam for the post of Sub Inspector of Excise-2019 are advised to keep constant touch with the Commission's website for further updates. The Postponement/Rescheduled notice is available on the official website of OSSC.
How to Download: OSSC Mains Exam Date 2021 Postponement Notice
- Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission i.e -ossc.gov.in.
- Go to the What's New Section available on the home page.
- Click on link- Notice Regarding Postpone of Main Written Examination for the Post of Sub Inspector of Excise-2019 [Advt No-3168/OSSC Dated 26.10.2021] available on the homepage.
- Click on the Link and you will get the PDF of the OSSC Written Exam Schedule 2021 Postponement Notice in a new window.
- Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the same for future reference.