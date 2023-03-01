OSSC Exam Calendar March 2023 Out @ossc.gov.in: Download PDF of DV/Skill Test/Prelims Exams

Odisha SSC has released the tentative exam Calendar for all the major exams scheduled in March 2023 on its official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OSSC Exam Calendar March 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the tentative exam Calendar for all the major exams scheduled in March 2023 on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the PDF of the scheduled exams including Skill Test/Prelims/Document Verification Test for major posts e.g. JEA, Combined Post Graduate Level Specialist Exams and others.

As per short notice released, the Typing and Skill Test in Computer Application for the post of Junior Executive Assistant-2022 will be conducted on 06 March 2023.

The Preliminary Examination for the Regular Teachers of Govt. Secondary Schools-2022 will be held from 10 to 13 March 2023.

The Combined Post Graduate Level Specialist Preliminary Examination will be held on 26 March 2023. The Certificate Verification and Viva Voce Test for Welfare Extension Officer-2021 will be held from 23 March 2023 onwards.

The Certificate Verification for Junior Executive Assistant is scheduled on 31 March 2023.

OSSC Exam Calendar March 2023: Details

Post Name Type of Test Date of Test Junior Executive Assistant-2022 Typing and Skill Test 06 March 2023 Regular Teachers Preliminary 10 to 13 March 2023 Combined Post Graduate Level Specialist Preliminary 26 March 2023 Welfare Extension Officer Certificate Verification and Viva Voce Test 23 March 2023 onwards

