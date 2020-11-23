OSSC Exam 2020: Commission to Conduct all MCQ Based Exams through CBRE mode in lieu of OMR @ossc.gov, Check Latest Update

OSSC Exam 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a short notification regarding change of mode for all forthcoming written MCQ based examination on its official website. All such candidates who have applied/qualified for various Objective/MCQ based examination can check the short notification available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in/.

As per the short notification released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), commission will conduct all the forthcoming Objective/MCQ based examinations in Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE).

Notification further says," This is for information of all concerned that Commission in principle have decided to conduct all future examinations having Objective/MCQ based question papers through Computer Based Recruitment Examinations (CBRE) in place of OMR based test. All candidates/aspiring candidates are advised to familiarized themselves with CBRE through Mock Test/Practice Test. The link for the Mock Test/Practice Test will be provided to all concerned/candidates in their user ID prior to actual conduct of the examination."

All concerned/candidates are advised to be in constant touch with the website of the commission for further updates in the matter. Candidates can check the short notification available on the official website of the OSSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Exam Updates 2020 through CBRE mode in lieu of OMR Notice

https://testchampion.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=ossc-exam-updates-2020-through-cbre-mode-in-lieu-of-omr-notice.pdf

