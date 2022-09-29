OSSC Excise Sub Inspector Result 2022 (Out), Check List Of Qualified Candidates

Odisha SSC has declared the list of provisionally selected candidates for the post of Sub-Inspector of Excise on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OSSC Excise Sub Inspector Result 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the list of provisionally selected candidates for the post of Sub-Inspector of Excise. Candidates appeared in the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test followed by Certificate verification round for Sub-Inspector of Excise post can check the list of qualified candidates available on the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

You can check the OSSC Excise Sub Inspector Result 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link: OSSC Excise Sub Inspector Result 2022

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has conducted the Certificate Verification for the provisionally qualified candidates on 26-27 September 2022. Candidates qualified in the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test round were appeared in the certifciate verification round.

Now Commission has uploaded the finally selected candidates for the Sub-Inspector of Excise post against Advt. No.4319/OSSC on its official website.

As per the selection process for the post of Sub-Inspector of Excise-2021

Advt. No.4319/OSSC Dtd.23.12.2021, Commission has conducted the written exam and Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test followed by Certificate verification round. Based on the performance of the candidates, now list of finally selected candidates is available on the official website.

You can download the OSSC Excise Sub Inspector Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: OSSC Excise Sub Inspector Result 2022