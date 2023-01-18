OSSC Recruitment 2023 For 189 Group C Posts @ossc.gov.in: Check Eligibility

OSSC has invited online application for the 189 Group C Posts on its official website. Check OSSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OSSC Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published job notice for total 189 different Technical posts under Directorate of ESI Scheme, Odisha, Bhubaneswar across the state.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts which will start on 27 January 2023 on its official website-www.ossc.gov.in. Applying candidates should note that the last date for submission of online application is 26 February 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including 12th with G.N.M/ B.Sc Nursing/Diploma in Pharmacy/Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for OSSC Recruitment 2023.



Notification Details OSSC Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advt No: IIE-195/2022-456 (C)/OSSC

Important Date OSSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification :

Candidates can apply online for these posts from 27 January 2023.

Last Date for Submission of Application 26 February 2023.

Vacancy Details OSSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification :

Staff Nurse (Female only)- 80

Pharmacist- 40

Junior Lab Technician- 40

X-Ray Technician- 09

Operation Theatre Assistant- 08

ANM- 08

ECG Technician- 04

Eligibility Criteria OSSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification :

Educational Qualification

Staff Nurse (Female only): +2 with G.N.M./B.Sc. Nursing. Candidates must have registered under the Nursing Board of Odisha.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/salary/selection process and other updates for the posts.

How To Download: OSSC Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-ossc.gov.in Go to the What's New Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Detailed Advertisement for Recruitment to different Technical posts under Directorate of ESI Scheme, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Advt. No. 456(c )/OSSC dt.31.12.2022' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the OSSC Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window.

Download OSSC Group C Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.



OSSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF



How To Apply OSSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification :

Candidates are advised to apply online after visiting the official website www.ossc.gov.in from 27 January to 26 February 2023.