OSSC Investigator 2022 Result and Document Verification Schedule OUT, Know Your Result and check DV Schedule here, Download PDF

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a list of Provisionally Shortlisted candidates for Document and Certificate Verification for the post of Investigator. Candidates who appeared in the Mains and Computer skill test exam for the OSSC Investigator 2022 can download and check the notification here for their results, check their roll no. , and date of Document Verification. The Commission conducted the Computer Skill Test and Mains exam for the post of Investigator on 22 January 2023. Those candidates who have been qualified in the Mains exam and Computer Skill Test for the Investigator-2022 post are now being called for Document and Certificate Verification. Of the 36 Total vacancies 72 candidates have been called for the Document and Certificate Verification whose roll no. are mentioned in the list.

Candidates can visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) at- https://www.ossc.gov.in/ to download the notification regarding results, their roll no. and schedule of Document and Certificate Verification for the investigator post.

Candidates can also download the PDF of notification from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to download the PDF Notification of Result and Document Verification for OSSC Investigator 2022

Candidates can also follow the following steps to download the PDF Notification of Result and Document Verification for OSSC Investigator 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of OSSC at- https://www.ossc.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the Whats New section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- ‘List of Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted to appear for Certificate Verification for the post of Investigator 2022’

Step 4: Open and download the PDF and check for your roll no., and date of Document Verification.

OSSC Investigator 2022 DV Date

The Date of Document and Certificate Verification for OSSC Investigator 2022 is 21 February 2023.

OSSC Investigator 2022: No. of Vacancies

There are a total of 36 vacancies to be filled in OSSC Investigator 2022 exam.

OSSC Investigator 2022: List of Documents

Candidates appearing for Document Verification have to bring Detailed Application Form along with list of documents given below

Original Academic Certificates

Original Marksheets

Caste Certificate

Special Category Certificate