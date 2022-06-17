OSSC JE Admit Card 2022 To Release on June 20 @ossc.gov.in, Check Junior Engineer DV Schedule

Odisha SSC has released the short notice regarding the Admit Card/Document Verification update for the post of JE(Civil)-2019 on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC JE Admit Card/DV 2022 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice regarding the Admit Card/Document Verification update for the post of JE(Civil)-2019 on its official website. Commission will conduct the document verification for the post of JE(Civil)-2019 against Advt 2703/OSSC from 27 June 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have to appear in the document verification round for the JE(Civil)-2019 post can download the OSSC JE Admit Card/DV 2022 Update from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, OSSC will conduct the document verification for the post of Junior Engineer Civil post from 27 to 30 June 2022 and 02 July 2022. Candidates who have qualified in the mains exam for the JE(Civil)-2019 post are able to appear in the document verification round.

Candidates qualified successfully for the document verification round for the JE(Civil)-2019 should note that Commission will upload the Admit Card for the DV round on 20 June 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

You can download the OSSC JE Admit Card/DV 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC JE Admit Card/DV 2022 Update Check Steps