OSSC Jr Assistant Admit Card 2022 to Release on Jan 11@ossc.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule Here

OSSC Jr Assistant Admit Card 2022 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notification regarding releasing of Admit Card for the Jr Assistant Mains exam. All such candidates who have qualified for the mains round for the Language Test round for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistants can download their Admit Card from the link given on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

You can download the OSSC Jr Assistant Admit Card 2022 admit card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC Jr Assistant Admit Card 2022 Steps Here



Go to official website of OSSC - ossc.gov.in/ Go to the whats new section on home page. Scroll Down and Then, Click on the link ‘Click Here to Download’ given under ‘Download admission letter to appear the Mains Exam for the post of Jr Assistant GA & PG (Rent) and OSSC - 2019. Put the Registration Number & Date of Birth which you have received at the time of submission of Online Form Download OSSC Jr Assistant Admit Card 2022 and save the same for future reference.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the Junior Assistants Mains exam under GA & PG (Rent) Department & OSSC, pursuant to Advertisement No.4643/OSSC dated 27.12.2019 on 16 & 17 January 2022.

As per the schedule, the Paper-I will be Language Test for the English & Odia subjects which will be conducted in Question cum Answer Booklet form. Paper II and Paper III will be conducted in CBRE Mode.

Under Paper-II, question will be asked for General Knowledge and in Paper III, exam will be held for Math & Computer subject.

Candidates qualified for Jr Assistant mains exam can download their Admission letter from the official website of the Commission ossc.gov.in from 11.01.2022 onwards. In a bid to download their Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Sequence No. & Date of Birth.



Candidates will get the details of the mains exam including the Time, Venue & others in the Admission Letter. Candidates are also advised to be in constant touch with above website of the Commission to know further updates in this regard.