OSSC Junior Clerk Mains 2021 Important Notice Released @ossc.gov.in, Check Exam & Instruction Details Here

OSSC Junior Clerk Mains 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released an important notice regarding duration of Examination and Instruction on typing test of Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist & Junior Clerks, Typist-Cum-Scribe Assistants-2019. on its website. All those who applied for combined recruitment to the post of Junior Clerk cum Typist & Junior Clerks under Odisha State Legal Services Authority and Typist cum scribe assistants under Law Department, Odisha will be able to download their admit cards in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

According to the notice, stage 1 (Mains Written Exam) will be conducted through Computer Based Recruitment Exam (CBRE) mode and the duration of the exam will be 1 & 1/2 hours (90 Minutes). Candidates who belong to the PWD category shall be given 30 minutes extra time in the stage 1 exam on the production of relevant documents at the exam centre as per existing provision.

Further, in Stage 2 of the recruitment process. i.e. in typing written test in Computer, candidates are advised to use either of the two Odia Software. i.e. Leap Office or Akruti as per their convenience for typing in Odia Language. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for further updates.

OSSC Junior Clerk Mains 2021 Exam and Admit Card Date

The commission will intimate the date of the mains exam in due course of time and the admit card will be allotted in due course. All those candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website. i.e. ossc.gov.in.

OSSC Junior Clerk Mains 2021 Date Notice

