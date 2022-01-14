OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2022 Released for Junior Clerk Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Details Here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the mains exam schedule for the post of Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist on the official website-ossc.gov.in. Check details here.

OSSC Junior Clerk Mains Exam Schedule 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the mains exam schedule for the post of Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist & Junior Clerks, Typist-Cum-Scribe Assistants-2019. All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the mains exam round for the above post can check the OSSC Junior Clerk Mains Exam Schedule 2022 available on the official website-ossc.gov.in.

You can download the OSSC Junior Clerk Mains Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC Junior Clerk Mains Exam Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Go to official website of OSSC - ossc.gov.in/ Go to the whats new section on home page. Scroll Down and then, Click on the link ‘Notice Regarding Main Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Clerk and Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant-2019Advertisement No.4691/0SSC dated 30.12.2019 on the home page. You will get the PDF of the OSSC Junior Clerk Mains Exam Schedule 2022 in a new window. Download OSSC Junior Clerk Mains Exam Schedule 2022 and save the same for future reference.

You can download the OSSC Junior Clerk Mains Exam Schedule 2022 directly with the link given below.

According to the short notice released, OSSC will conduct the mains exam for Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Clerk and Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant-2019, pursuant to Advertisement No.4691/0SSC on 30.01.2022.