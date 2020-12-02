OSSC DV Schedule 2020 for Laboratory Assistant Post Released@ossc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OSSC Laboratory Assistant DV Schedule 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Document Verification schedule for the Laboratory Assistant post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Document Verification round for the Laboratory Assistant post can check the schedule available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -http://www.ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission, the Document Verification for the Laboratory Assistant post will be conducted on 14/15 December 2020. DV will be conducted in two sessions-1st from 10.00 A.M. and 2nd from 02.00 P.M. onwards.

Candidates can check their Roll Number with their date/time for their Document Verification session and they will have to appear as per the schedule. Candidates are advised to download the Biodata-Cum-Attestation Form available on the website of the Commission and required to submit the same duly filled in before Verification Board along with requisite Certificates/Documents in original as per the instructions given in the Admission Letter.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Document Verification round for the Laboratory Assistant post can check the details Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

