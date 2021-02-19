OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Released for Assistant/Junior Librarian Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for Mains Exam for Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 on its official website -ossc.gov.in.
OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for Mains Exam for Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 (Advt. No. 4448/OSSC Dt.23.11.2020) on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for mains Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 exam can download their Admit Card available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the direct link to download OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 for Assistant/Junior Librarian on its official website.
In a bid to download the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 for Assistant/Junior Librarian, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User Id and Password on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card from 20 to 27 February 2021 from the official website.
It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the written mains exam for Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 on 28 February 2021. Commission will conduct the mains exam through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode.
Candidates who have to appear in the written mains exam for Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 can download Admit Card from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link to Download: OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 for Assistant/Junior Librarian
How to Download: OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 for Assistant/Junior Librarian
- Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e-http://www.ossc.gov.in.
- Click on the What is New Section available on the home page.
- Click on link-New Application blinking under candidates conrner in the Home page of website.
Scroll down and search the Advertisement no. 4448/OSSC Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017.
- Provide your login credentials including User Id and Password on the place.
- Candidates are required to download the Admit Card and take a printout of the same for future reference.
