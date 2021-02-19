OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Released for Assistant/Junior Librarian Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for Mains Exam for Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 (Advt. No. 4448/OSSC Dt.23.11.2020) on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for mains Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 exam can download their Admit Card available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in.



Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the direct link to download OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 for Assistant/Junior Librarian on its official website.

In a bid to download the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 for Assistant/Junior Librarian, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User Id and Password on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card from 20 to 27 February 2021 from the official website.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the written mains exam for Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 on 28 February 2021. Commission will conduct the mains exam through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode.

Candidates who have to appear in the written mains exam for Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 can download Admit Card from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 for Assistant/Junior Librarian





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

APSC Recruitment 2020-21 for 92 Posts of Junior Engineer and other Post @apscrecruitment.in

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 for Assistant/Junior Librarian