OSSC LTR Result 2025 Released: Download OSSC TGT Arts Prelims Result PDF Now at ossc.gov.in

OSSC LTR Result 2025: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has officially announced the OSSC LTR Result 2025 for the Preliminary Examination. Candidates who appeared in the Leave Training Reserve (LTR) – TGT Arts recruitment exam, which was conducted on March 23, 2025, can now check their results on the official website, ossc.gov.in.
As per the result released by OSSC, a total of 7,562 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the Main Written Examination, which is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in June/July 2025. Qualified must visit the official website regularly to get all the latest information regarding the Main Exam schedule and further selection processes.
OSSC LTR Result 2025: Overview
OSSC had earlier released the OSSC answer key for the preliminary examination and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 27, 2025. Now the final answer key has been released with the OSSC LTR Result 2025. Check the table below for key highlights.
|
Odisha LTR Result 2025
|
Name of Exam
|
OSSC Odisha Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teacher Exam 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)
|
Result Release Status
|
Released
|
Result Release Date
|
April 8, 2025
|
Exam Date
|
March 23, 2025
|
Answer Key
|
March 24, 2025
|
Official website
|
www.ossc.gov.in
Download LTR Result 2025 PDF: Direct Link (ossc.gov.in)
OSSC has released the OSSC LTR result in the pdf format which contains the roll number as well as the category of shortlisted candidates. Click on the direct link below to download the Results for Odisha LTR Levels 1 and 2
|
OSSC LTR Result 2025
How to Check OSSC LTR Result 2025?
Candidates can check the OSSC LTR result 2025 directly on the official website or follow the steps listed below to download your OSSC TGT Arts Prelims Result 2025:
- Visit the official website – ossc.gov.in.
- Go to the "Latest Updates" or "Results" section.
- Click on the link – "OSSC LTR Result 2025 – TGT Arts (Prelims)".
- Enter your Roll Number/Registration Details (if required).
- View and download your result.
- Take a printout for future reference.
