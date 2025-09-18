OSSC LTR Result 2025 Released: Download OSSC TGT Arts Prelims Result PDF Now at ossc.gov.in

OSSC LTR Result 2025: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has officially announced the OSSC LTR Result 2025 for the Preliminary Examination. Candidates who appeared in the Leave Training Reserve (LTR) – TGT Arts recruitment exam, which was conducted on March 23, 2025, can now check their results on the official website, ossc.gov.in.

As per the result released by OSSC, a total of 7,562 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the Main Written Examination, which is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in June/July 2025. Qualified must visit the official website regularly to get all the latest information regarding the Main Exam schedule and further selection processes.

OSSC LTR Result 2025: Overview

OSSC had earlier released the OSSC answer key for the preliminary examination and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 27, 2025. Now the final answer key has been released with the OSSC LTR Result 2025. Check the table below for key highlights.