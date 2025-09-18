OSSC LTR Result 2025 Released: Download OSSC TGT Arts Prelims Result PDF Now at ossc.gov.in

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
By Mohd Salman
Sep 18, 2025, 15:37 IST

The OSSC LTR Result 2025 for the TGT Arts Prelims exam is now out on ossc.gov.in. A total of 7,562 candidates have qualified for the Main Exam. Candidates can download the PDF containing roll numbers from the official website or use the direct link provided below

OSSC LTR Result 2025
OSSC LTR Result 2025

OSSC LTR Result 2025: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has officially announced the OSSC LTR Result 2025 for the Preliminary Examination. Candidates who appeared in the Leave Training Reserve (LTR) – TGT Arts recruitment exam, which was conducted on March 23, 2025, can now check their results on the official website, ossc.gov.in.

As per the result released by OSSC, a total of 7,562 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the Main Written Examination, which is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in  June/July 2025. Qualified must visit the official website regularly to get all the latest information regarding the Main Exam schedule and further selection processes.

OSSC LTR Result 2025: Overview

OSSC had earlier released the OSSC answer key for the preliminary examination and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 27, 2025. Now the final answer key has been released with the OSSC LTR Result 2025. Check the table below for key highlights. 

Odisha LTR  Result 2025

Name of Exam

OSSC Odisha Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teacher Exam 2025

Conducting Body

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

Result Release Status

Released

Result Release Date

April 8, 2025

Exam Date

March 23, 2025

Answer Key

March 24, 2025

Official website

www.ossc.gov.in

Download LTR Result 2025 PDF: Direct Link (ossc.gov.in)

OSSC has released the OSSC LTR result in the pdf format which contains the roll number as well as the category of shortlisted candidates. Click on the direct link below to download the Results for Odisha LTR Levels 1 and 2 

OSSC LTR Result 2025

PDF Download

How to Check OSSC LTR Result 2025?

Candidates can check the OSSC LTR result 2025  directly on the official website or follow the steps listed below to download your OSSC TGT Arts Prelims Result 2025:

  • Visit the official website – ossc.gov.in.
  • Go to the "Latest Updates" or "Results" section.
  • Click on the link – "OSSC LTR Result 2025 – TGT Arts (Prelims)".
  • Enter your Roll Number/Registration Details (if required).
  • View and download your result.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams.
FAQs

  How to check OSSC LTR Result 2025?
    +
    Visit ossc.gov.in, go to the Results section and download the PDF.
  • How to check OSSC LTR Result 2025?
    +
    Visit ossc.gov.in, go to the Results section and download the PDF.

