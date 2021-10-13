OSSC Model Answer Key 2021 Released for Inspector of Legal Meteorology Post @ossc.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Oct 16

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Model Answer Key for the posts of Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant on its official website -ossc.gov.in/. Raise objections till Oct 16.

OSSC Model Answer Key 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Model Answer Key for the posts of Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant. All those candidates who have appeared in the Mains Written Exam round for Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant posts can download the OSSC Model Answer Key 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in/.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had conducted the mains written exam for Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant post on 07 and 08 October 2021. Now Commission has released the Model Answer Key for the Legal Meteorology/Laboratory Assistant posts on its official website.

Link for OSSC Model Answer Key 2021 is available in Whats New Section under the Home Page section on the official website of OSSC.

All such candidates who appeared in the mains exam for the Legal Meteorology/Laboratory Assistant posts should note that they can raise their objections, if any regarding their answers on or before 16 October 2021.

In a bid to raise objections, candidates will have to login on the official website. You will have to provide your login credentials including Roll Numbers and Date of Birth on the link given on the official website.

Candidates can download the OSSC Model Answer Key 2021 with following the steps given below.

