OSSC BSSO DV Schedule 2021 Released for Block Social Security Officer Post @ossc.gov.in, Download PDF

OSSC BSSO DV Schedule 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the detail schedule for the document verification for the post of Block Social Security Officer. Earlier Commission has release the Admit Card for the DV round for the Block Social Security Officer post which is scheduled on 18/19 December 2021.

Now all such candidates who have qualified for the Block Social Security Officer Certificate verification round can download OSSC BSSO DV Schedule 2021 from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in.

You can download OSSC BSSO DV Schedule 2021 after following the steps given below from the official website.

Process to Download: OSSC BSSO DV Schedule 2021

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e-http://www.ossc.gov.in

Go to the Whats News Section available on the home page.

Click on link- Notice Regarding Schedule for Certificate Verification for the Post of Block Social Security Officer-2017. [Advt. No.3775/OSSC Dtd.01.11.2017] available on the homepage.

You can click and a new PDF will be open of the OSSC BSSO DV Schedule 2021.

Download and save the OSSC BSSO DV Schedule 2021 for future reference.

However, you can download directly the OSSC BSSO DV Schedule 2021 also with the link given below.

Candidates should note that the Bio-Data-cum-Attestation Form has also been uploaded on the official website of OSSC.

The candidates are required to download & submit the same duly filled in with full signature at the designated space before the Verification Board with all other requisite certificates/documents in original as per admission letter along with a set of xerox copy of the same for verification at this end.



Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the document verification for the post of Block Social Security Officer on 18/19 December 2021. Now candidates shortlisted for the document verification round for the Post of Block Social Security Officer-2017.[Advt. No.3775/OSSC Dtd.01.11.2017] can check their roll number and timing for the verification of certificates.