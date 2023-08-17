OSSC Regular Teacher Mains Admit Card 2023 Soon: Direct Link to Hall Ticket at ossc.gov.in

OSSC Regular Teacher Mains Admit Card 2023: Odisha Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the admit card update for the Regular Teacher mains exam post on its official website ossc.gov.in. Check exam schedule, hall ticket download link here.

OSSC Regular Teacher Admit Card 2023: Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the short notice regarding admit card update for Regular Teacher mains exam on its official website. Candidates who have qualified successfully for the Regular Teacher posts main exam round can download their hall ticket from the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

It is noted that the Commission is set to conduct the Regular Teacher mains exam from September 15, 2023 onwards across the state. You can download the detailed exam schedule/admit card update directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OSSC Regular Teacher Admit Card 2023 Update





OSSC Regular Teacher Exam 2023 Schedule & Pattern

The Commission will conduct the written mains exam for Regular Teacher posts from September 15 to 25, 2023 across the state. Exams will be conducted in CBRE mode and there will be a total 150 questions carrying 150 marks. Duration of the exam will be two hours and there will be negative marking @0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Download OSSC Regular Teacher Admit Card 2023 By Using Login Credential

The Commission will release the admit card for the Regular Teacher mains exam on September 10, 2023 on its official website. Candidates can access the hall ticket download link under the what's new section on the home page. You can download your hall ticket from the official website after providing your login credentials including user id and password to the link on the home page.

How to Download OSSC Regular Teacher Admit Card 2023?

You can download your admit card from the official website after following the steps given below.