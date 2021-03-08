OSSC Revised Exam Dates 2021 Released for Librarian/Assistant and other @ ossc.gov.in, Download PDF

OSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the revised exam calendar for all major exams to be conducted in the March to May 2021 on its official website. The commission has released the revised/rescheduled dates for many major various exams including Inspector of Supply/ Assistant Librarian/Junior Assistant/Assistant Scientific Officer/CPSE and other. Candidates who are have applied for these major Exams under OSSC Recruitment 2021 can check the latest OSSC Exam calendar 2021 on the official website of OSSC.i.e.ossc.gov.in.

As per the Revised Exam Calendar 2021 released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), the details of the exams including prelims/mains/certificate verification/computer skill test etc have been uploaded on its official website.

Commission will conduct the mains exam for Junior Assistant under ULB on 17th May 2021. The mains exam for Combined Police Service Exam 2017 will be held on 21 May 2021. The Computer Skill test for Combined Auditor 2016 will be conducted 25 May 2021.

The preliminary Examination for Junior Assistant (GA Rent Department and OSSC) will be conducted on 27 April 2021. All such candidates who have applied for these various exams and they are part of various round of selection process can check the OSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Exam Calendar 2021

How to Download: OSSC Exam Calendar 2021