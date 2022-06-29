OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2022 (Released) for July/August-22 @ossc.gov.in, Check PT/Mains/DV/PET Schedule

Odisha SSChas released the Tentative Exam Calendar for the month of July/August 2022 on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar July/August 2022 : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Tentative Exam Calendar for the month of July/August 2022 on its official website. Candidates can check the list of major exams which are tentatively scheduled in the month of July/August 2022 including Junior Clerk, Junior Assistant, Assistant Librarian, Programmer, Amin, Weaving Supervisor, Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant, Junior Clerk, Junior Clerk cum Typist and others.

Candidates who have to appear in the various exam to be conducted by OSSC can download the OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2022 available on the official website of OCCS-ossc.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the details exam schedule including Written Prelims Exam/Mains/Computer Skill Test/Certificate Verification/Transcription Test/Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Interview and others. These mode of exams will be tentatively conducted in the month of July/August 2022.

As per the OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar July/August 2022 released, the Computer Skill Test for the post of Junior Clerk 2019 will be held on 02 July 2022. The main written exam for the post of Junior Assistant 2021 will be held from 03 to 14 July 2022.

You can download the details exam schedule for the various posts from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC Tentative Exam Calendar July/August 2022 Check Steps