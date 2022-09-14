OSSC Traffic Constable PET Admit Card 2022 (Released) at ossc.gov.in, Check Download Link

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the OSSC Traffic Constable PET Admit Card 2022 on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check download link.

OSSC Traffic Constable PET Admit Card 2022 Download: OSSC Traffic Constable PET Admit Card 2022 downloading link is now available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

Commission is set to conduct the Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Test for the Traffic Constables Posts on 21 September 2022. All those candidates shortlisted provisionally for the Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Test round for the above post can download their Admit Card from the official website -ossc.gov.in.

However you can download the OSSC Traffic Constable PET Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Traffic Constable PET Admit Card 2022





In a bid to download the OSSC Traffic Constable PET Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registered User Id/Mobile Number/Email Id with Password to the link available on the home page of the official website.

Candidates will get all the details including time and others regarding the Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Test on the Admit Card. You can download the OSSC Traffic Constable PET Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC Traffic Constable PET Admit Card 2022