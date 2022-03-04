OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification Released, Apply Online for 56 Vacancies on ossc.gov.in

OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 has been released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission on ossc.gov.in. Check OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF, OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Application Form, OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility, OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Qualification, and other details here.

OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Traffic Constable posts under State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha. Candidates holding the qualification of 12th pass and willing to apply for the said posts can submit applications for OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 from today onwards. i.e. 4 March 2022. The notification for the same was released on 3 March 2022. This drive is being done to recruit 56 vacancies Willing candidates can go through details like educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online applications: 4 March 2022.

Last date for submitting the online applications: 3 March 2022

OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Traffic Constable - 56 Posts

Category Wise Segregation:

UR- 31 Posts

SEBC - 10 Posts

SC - 7 Posts

ST - 8 Posts

OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be 12th passed from a recognized Board and have passed a middle school exam with Odia as a language subject or have studied Odia as the subject in 10th or 8th standard.

OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

General - 21 to 38 years

Others - 21 to 43 years

OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of three tired recruitment processes. i.e. written exam, PST, and Document Verification.

OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Subjects Questions Marks Duration General English 20 20 90 minutes Odia Language 20 20 Aptitude 15 15 Mental Ability& Reasoning 15 15 General Knowledge/Awareness 30 30 Total 100 100

How to apply for OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 4 March to 3 April 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of OSSC.i.e. ossc.gov.in. Click on the 'Apply Online' Tab. A new window will be opened. Now, click on the 'New User' Tab. Register with your valid email id or mobile number. fill up the application form carefully. Upload photograph and signature. submit the application form along with application fee. After the final submission, take a printout of the application form for future reference.

