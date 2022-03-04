JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification Released, Apply Online for 56 Vacancies on ossc.gov.in

OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 has been released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission on ossc.gov.in. Check OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF, OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Application Form, OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility, OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Qualification, and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 4, 2022 17:17 IST
OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022
OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022

OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Traffic Constable posts under State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha. Candidates holding the qualification of 12th pass and willing to apply for the said posts can submit applications for  OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 from today onwards. i.e. 4 March 2022. The notification for the same was released on 3 March 2022. This drive is being done to recruit 56 vacancies Willing candidates can go through details like educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online applications: 4 March 2022. 
  • Last date for submitting the online applications: 3 March 2022

 OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Traffic Constable - 56 Posts

Category Wise Segregation:

  • UR- 31 Posts
  • SEBC - 10 Posts
  • SC - 7 Posts
  • ST - 8 Posts

 OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be 12th passed from a recognized Board and have passed a middle school exam with Odia as a language subject or have studied Odia as the subject in 10th or 8th standard. 

 OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

General - 21 to 38 years

Others - 21 to 43 years

 OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of three tired recruitment processes. i.e. written exam, PST, and Document Verification. 

OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Subjects Questions Marks Duration
General English 20 20 90 minutes
Odia Language 20 20
Aptitude 15 15
Mental Ability& Reasoning 15 15
General Knowledge/Awareness 30 30
Total 100 100

How to apply for OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 4 March to 3 April 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. 

  1. Visit the official website of OSSC.i.e. ossc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the 'Apply Online' Tab. 
  3. A new window will be opened. 
  4. Now, click on the 'New User' Tab. 
  5. Register with your valid email id or mobile number. 
  6. fill up the application form carefully. 
  7. Upload photograph and signature. 
  8. submit the application form along with application fee. 
  9. After the final submission, take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

Apply Online for OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022

OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • UR/SEBC - Rs. 200/-
  • SC/ST/PWD - Exempted

FAQ

How to apply for OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022?

Candidates can submit applications through online mode on or before 3 April 2022. Candidates can follow the easy steps given in the above article.

What is the age limit required for OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022?

21 to 38 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms.

What is the qualification required for OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022?

12th passed. Candidates can refer to the above article for more details.

What is the last date of online application for OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022?

3 April 2022.

What is the starting date of the online application for OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022?

4 April 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through OSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022?

56.

Take Free Online OSSC JUNIOR ASSISTANT 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationOSSC Traffic Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification Released, Apply Online for 56 Vacancies on ossc.gov.in
Notification Date4 Mar, 2022
Last Date of Submission3 Apr, 2022
CityBhubaneshwar
StateOrissa
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.