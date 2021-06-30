OSSC Written Exam Schedule 2021: Major Exams Postponed due to COVID-19 till July 16 @ossc.gov.in, Check Details

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed all the Prelims/Mains/Skill Test due to COVID-19 Lockdown. Check notice on its official webstie-ossc.gov.in.

OSSC Written Exam Schedule 2021 Postponed: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed all the Prelims/Mains/Skill Test for several majors exams to be conducted till 16 July 2021. Commission has released the short notification regarding the postponement of exams on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in Prelims/Mains/Skill Test and other can check the details postponement notice available on the official website of OSSC.i.e.ossc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), commission has decided to postponed these exams due to extension of lockdown/shutdown arising due to COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The short notice further says," The Recruitment Examination scheduled to be conducted up to 16 July 2021 published vide Notice no 1378/OSSC dated 01.06.2021 and Notice No. 1497/OSSC dated 21 June 2021 stands deferred due to extension of lockdown/shutdown arising out of COVID-19 Pandemic situation."

Candidates should note that Commission will notify the revised schedule of examinations shortly. Candidates are advised to remain in constant touch with the website of the commission.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had earlier released the tentatively scheduled/rescheduled exam for all major exams including Assistant Librarian/Junior Assistant/Assistant Scientific Officer/CPSE, Junior Engineer, Food Safety Officer, Staff Nurse and other.

Candidates can check the details OSSC Written Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

