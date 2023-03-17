OSSSC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023 Released @ osssc.gov.in, Check Download Link

OSSSC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023 : Odisha SSSC has released the written exam admit card for the post of Nursing Officer on its official website-osssc.gov.in. Check the download link for OSSSC Nursing Officer Hall Ticket.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the written exam admit card for the post of Nursing Officer on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the post of Nursing Officer on 19 March 2023 (Sunday).

OSSSC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023

All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their admit card for OSSSC Nursing Officer from the link available on the official website of Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC).

Alternatively you can download the OSSSC Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2023 directly through the link given below.

To download the Nursing Officer OSSSC Admit Card 2023 you will have to provide your login credentials including Username/ Registration Number/ Mobile Number/ Email id and Password to the link on the home page.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023: Overview

Event Details Organization Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) Post Name Nursing Officer Number of Posts 7483 Category Govt Jobs Written Exam Date 19th March 2023 Official Website osssc.gov.in.



Candidates applied successfully for the Nursing Officer Posts can download the OSSSC Admit Card after following the steps given below.

How To Download OSSSC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website of OSSSC-osssc.gov.in. You will get the message displaying as-Candidates are advised to Download Admission Letter for the WRITTEN TEST of Nursing Officer - 2023 to be held on 19th March 2023 instantly to avoid last minute rush on the home page. Now click on the login button on the top of the homepage. Provide your User Name/ Registration No./ Mobile No./ Email, Password, captcha and click on the login button. Nursing Officer OSSSC Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download OSSSC Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2023 and save it for future reference.

OSSSC will conduct the written exam for the Nursing Officer post on 19th March 2023 in the exam centers located in all districts across the state. Exams will be conducted from 11.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M.

Earlier Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission has released the notification for the recruitment of 7483 Nursing Officers in all 30 district establishments and 13 medical colleges and hospitals in the state.