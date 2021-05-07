OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2021 Out @osssc.gov.in: Download PDF Here

OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2021 Download: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the result of written exam for the post of Nursing Officer Posts. Candidates, who have appeared in OSSSC Nursing Officer Exam on 07 February 2021, can download OSSSC Result from the official website i.e. osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Result Link is given below. The candidates can download OSSSC Nursing Officer Result, directly, through the link:

As per OSSC Result Notice, the Provisional Master Merit Lists and Select Lists have been published in the Commission's Web Portal www.osssc.gov.in on the basis of marks secured in the written test held on 7.2.2021 and marks awarded for contractual experience as per rules. These lists contain the name of the candidates who have qualified in written test. The list of disqualified candidates is published herewith.

How to Download OSSSC Nursing Officer Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of OSSSC - osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link - ‘Notification No. IIE-48/2021-493(C)/OSSSC date 07.05.2021 ----- Publication of Provisional results for recruitment to the District Cadre posts of Nursing Officer’ Download Nursing Officer Result PDF Check roll numbers of selected candidates You may also see your result by logging into the website with User ID and Password

OSSSC had published the notification for filling up 6432 vacancies of Nursing Officer in various district establishments and 8 Medical College under Health and Family Department of Government of Odisha in the month of December 2020. The last date for submitting applications was 12 January 2021.