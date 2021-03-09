OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2021 Released, Here's Direct Download Link

OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2021: Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2021 on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the OSSSC Nursing Officer 2021 against the notification number IIE-06/2021 - 345 C/OSSSC dated 09 February 2021.

The commission had conducted the written test on 7 February 2021.OSSSC Nursing Officer Provisional Answer Keys were released on 9 February 2021. After considering the representations, the commission has now uploaded the OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2021 on the official website. The candidates can check set wise keys of the said exam by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of OSSSC.i.e.osssc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Notification Number IIE-06/2021-383 ©/OSSSC dated 8 March 2021- Revision of answer keys of the questions of the written test for the post of Nursing Officer. A PDF will be opened. Download OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key and save it for future reference.

Download OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key

The result for the same will be shortly uploaded on osssc.gov.in. The merit list shall be drawn on the basis of performance in the exam. The merit list of successful candidates shall be prepared category wise in order of merit on the basis of sum total of marks secured by the candidates in the written test and marks awarded for contractual work experience, if any, as per Odisha Group C and Group D Posts Rules 2013.

This drive is being done to recruit 6432 vacancies of Nursing Officer. The online application for the exam was started on 7 December 2020 and ended on 12 January 2021. The candidates can directly download OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key by clicking on the provided link.