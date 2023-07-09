OSSSC PEO Exam Analysis 2023: Panchayat Executive Paper Review, Good Attempt, Questions Asked Expected Cut Off

OSSSC PEO Exam Analysis 2023: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission has successfully conducted the OSSSC PEO exam on July 9, 2023. Here we have compiled the OSSSC PEO paper analysis based on the experience of the candidates who appeared in today’s exam. The OSSSC PEO exam review consists of a section-wise number of good attempts, difficulty levels, and questions asked in the written exam.
Candidates must download the OSSSC PEO answer key and cut-off marks to predict their chances of getting shortlisted for the further round i.e. mains exam. Scroll down the page to get detailed insights on the OSSSC PEO Exam Analysis, including previous year's question papers, expected cut-off, answer key, and exam analysis.
OSSSC PEO Exam Analysis 2023 Overview
Candidates should check the OSSSC PEO Exam Analysis on July 9, 2023. This exam analysis will provide valuable information on difficulty level, the number of good attempts, the types of questions asked in the prelims exam, etc. Check the complete overview of the OSSSC PEO prelims exam analysis tabulated below.
|
OSSSC PEO Syllabus 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission
|
Post Name
|
Panchayat Executive Officer
|
Vacancies
|
2318
|
Category
|
OSSSC PEO Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Skill Test, and Certificate Verification
|
Exam Mode
|
OMR Based
|
Number of Questions
|
180
|
Marking Scheme
|
+1 mark for every correct answer.
|
Negative Marking
|
0.50 marks for every incorrect response
|
Duration
|
3 hours
OSSSC PEO Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates must check the OSSSC PEO exam pattern to get well-versed with the question format, marking scheme, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The OSSSC PEO prelims exam comprises 180 objective-type questions for 180 marks. As per the marking scheme, there will be no negative marking for the wrong answers.
|
Subject
|
Maximum Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English
|
40
|
40
|
3 hours
|
Odia
|
35
|
35
|
Mathematics
|
35
|
35
|
General Knowledge
|
35
|
35
|
Computer Knowledge
|
35
|
35
|
Total
|
180
|
180
OSSSC PEO Exam Analysis 2023- Difficulty Level
The questions from English, Odia, Mathematics, General Knowledge and Computer Knowledge were asked in the exam. As per the feedback of the candidates OSSSC PEO exam analysis difficulty level shared below:
|
Subject
|
Difficulty Level
|
English
|
To be updated soon
|
Odia
|
To be updated soon
|
Mathematics
|
To be updated soon
|
General Knowledge
|
To be updated soon
|
Computer Knowledge
|
To be updated soon
|
Over Difficulty Level
|
To be updated soon
OSSSC PEO Exam Analysis 2023- Number of Good Attempts
As per the feedback received from the aspirants, the overall number of good attempts for the OSSSC PEO prelims exam was. Check the number of good attempts at the OSSSC PEO Exam for all the sections shared below.
|
Subject
|
Difficulty Level
|
English
|
To be updated soon
|
Odia
|
To be updated soon
|
Mathematics
|
To be updated soon
|
General Knowledge
|
To be updated soon
|
Computer Knowledge
|
To be updated soon
|
Over Difficulty Level
|
To be updated soon
OSSSC PEO Exam Analysis 2023-Topic-Wise Questions
Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the subjects asked in the prelims exam after receiving feedback from the candidates. Check the topic-wise OSSSC PEO exam analysis shared below.
OSSSC PEO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for English
Check the OSSSC PEO exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the English section.
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
OSSSC PEO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Mathematics
Check the OSSSC PEO exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the Mathematics section.
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
OSSSC PEO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for General Knowledge
Check the OSSSC PEO exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the General Knowledge section.
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
SSSC PEO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Odia
Check the OSSSC PEO exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the Odia section.
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
OSSSC PEO Expected Cut-Off 2023
Candidates can check the OSSSC PEO expected cut-off marks for all the subjects shared below. They need to obtain more than or equivalent to the OSSSC PEO cut-off to get shortlisted for further rounds. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks, as follows.
- Number of Candidates
- Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty Level of Paper
- Category
- Candidate’s performance
|
Subject
|
OSSSC PEO Expected Cut Off
|
General
|
To be updated soon
|
OBC
|
To be updated soon
|
EWS
|
To be updated soon
|
SC
|
To be updated soon
|
ST
|
To be updated soon
OSSSC PEO Exam Analysis 2023: Previous Year Question Paper
Candidates must check the OSSSC PEO exam question paper to get an insight into topic-wise weightage, section-wise number of questions, the difficulty level of the exam, question pattern and types of topics asked, and much more. Solving OSSSC PEO previous year's question papers will help them to align their preparation strategy as per the exam requirements.
OSSSC PEO Answer Key 2023
The recruitment authority will release the OSSSC PEO Answer Key soon after the exam is conducted on July 9, 2023. Aspirants must download the OSSSC PEO keys to know the number of answers marked correctly by them and compute approximate marks accordingly.