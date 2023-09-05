OSSSC PEO Result 2023: Direct Link To Download Merit List PDF On osssc.gov.in

OSSSC PEO Result 2023: Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is going to declare the result for Panchayat Executive Officer on its official website soon. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result PDF.

OSSSC PEO Result 2023: Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will release the results for 2318 posts of Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) in various departments and ministries of the Odisha government. The candidates who took part in the Written Exam held on 9th July 2023, are eagerly waiting for the OSSSC PEO 2023 result. All the candidates who appeared in this exam can check their results on OSSSC official website- osssc.gov.in

OSSSC PEO Result 2023

As per the latest update, Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will tentatively announce the result for OSSSC PEO exam 2023 in September 2023. Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission successfully conducted the exam Panchayat Executive Officer and Junior Assistant on 9th July 2023. Through the OSSSC PEO exam 2023, 2318 posts of Panchayat Executive Officer and Junior Assistant will be filled in various ministries and departments of the Odisha government. The candidates who clear the written exam will qualify for the skill test. The candidates can download the results PDF on OSSSC official website- osssc.gov.in. An overview of OSSSC PEO exam 2023 is provided below.

OSSSC PEO Result 2023: Overview Name of Exam OSSSC PEO & JA exam 2023 Conducting Body Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) Post Name Panchayat Executive Officer and Junior Assistant Number of Posts 2318 Selection Process Written Exam, Skill Test, and Document Verification Exam held on 9th July 2023 Result Released September 2023 (Tentatively) Official Website osssc.gov.in

Steps to Check OSSSC PEO Result

Candidates can check their OSSSC PEO examination 2023 results online at the official website of the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) once it is released officially. The candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check their OSSSC PEO examination 2023 results for 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - osssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “PEO Result” option

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: Download the result and take the printout for future reference

Direct Link to Check OSSSC PEO Result

The result of OSSSC PEO examination 2023 will be available on the official website of OSSSC soon. Check the direct link for OSSSC PEO examination result 2023.

OSSSC PEO Result 2023 To be updated

OSSSC PEO Exam 2023 : Expected Cutoff

Candidates who have appeared in the OSSSC PEO 2023 exam held on 9th July 2023, can check the expected cut-off marks here. We have compiled the category-wise cutoff marks for the OSSSC PEO 2023 exam. This analysis of cut-off marks will be entirely based on certain factors such as the number of applicants, number of posts, difficulty level of the exam, categories, etc. So the below-mentioned cut-off marks can slightly differ from the actual cut-off marks.



Category Expected Cut-off Marks UR 135 to 145 OBC 130 to 140 SC 125 to 135 ST 120 to 130

