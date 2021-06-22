OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021: 586 Vacancies for Revenue Inspector Posts, Apply Online @osssc.gov.in from 24 June

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has published a short recruitment notification for the post of Revenue Inspector on its website - osssc.gov.in. Check Details Here

OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has published a short recruitment notification for the post of Revenue Inspector on its website - osssc.gov.in. A total of 586 vacancies are available under District Cadre Posts of Odisha Revenue Inspector Recruitment 2021.

OSSSC SI Online Application and Registration will start from 24 June 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can register and pay exam fee upto 23 July 2021. However, the last date for submitting OSSSC Revenue Inspector Application Form on official website www.osssc.gov.in is 30 July 2021.

OSSSC SI Notification will soon release on the official website. Candidates would be able to check all the details such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, vacancy break-up, selection process and other once the notice is released.

OSSSC RI Notice Download

OSSSC RI Application Link

Notification Details

Notification Number - IIE-45-2021-619/OSSSC

Important Dates

Starting Date of Registration and Payment of Exam Fee – 24 July 2021

Last Date of Registration and Payment of Exam Fee – 23 July 2021

Last Date of submitting Online Application - 30 July 2021

OSSSC Revenue Inspector Vacancy Details

Revenue Inspector – 586 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for OSSSC Revenue Inspector Posts

Educational Qualification and age limit will be available shortly

How to Apply for OSSSC Revenue Inspector Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates will be required to register for the post by clicking on the button, "Register" on the Home page of the Commission's website www.osssc.gov .in between 24 June to 23 July 2021. The last date for submitting application is 30 July 2021.