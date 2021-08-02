OSSSC RI Admit Card 2021 Soon @osssc.gov.in, Exam on 29 August

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is conducting the written exam date for the post of Revenue Inspector (RI) on 29 August 2021 (Sunday). Admit Card Soon.

OSSSC RI Admit Card 2021: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced the written exam date for the post of Revenue Inspector (RI). As per the official website, OSSSC RI Exam will be held on 29 August 2021 (Sunday). Hence, OSSSC RI Admit Card Download Link is expected anytime soon on the official website i.e. osssc.gov.in. Candidates can download OSSSC RI Admit Card by using their USER ID and Password by clicking on ‘Download Admission Letter’ option under ‘Applicant Menu’.

Candidates would be able to check centre and time of the written exam on their admit card.

OSSSC RI Exam Pattern

There will be 200 questions of 400 marks in two parts i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2:

Paper Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Paper 1 General Awareness 50 100 2 hours Maths 50 100 Paper 2 General English - HSC/Class 10th Standard 50 100 2 hours Computer Test - MS Windows, MS Office: MS Word, MS Powerpoint, MS Excel 25 50 Language Test (Odia) 25 50 Total 200 400 4 hours

There will be negative marking of 1/4 mark i.e. 0.5 mark for each wrong answer

Those candidates who qualify in the written test shall be called for the Skill Test in Computer Application (Practical). A provisional merit list shall be drawn on the basis of performance in the exam. The merit list of successful candidates shall be prepared category-wise in order of merit on the basis of sum total of marks secured by the written test, skill test in Computer Application (Practical) and the marks awarded for contractual work experience, if any, as per Group B Posts Rules 2013.

A total of 586 vacancies of District Cadre Posts of Revenue Inspector are available on contractual basis in various District Establishment under the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of Government of Odisha.