OSSSC RI Skill Test Admit Card 2022 on March 23 @osssc.gov.in, Check Revenue Inspector Skill Test Schedule

OSSSC has released the Skill Test Date/Admit Card update for the Revenue Inspector post on its official website-osssc.gov.in. Download Schedule here.

OSSSC RI Skill Test Admit Card 2022 Updates: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the Computer Skill Test Date/Admit Card update for the post of Revenue Inspector on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified in the written exam for Skill Test in Computer Application (Practical) test round for the Revenue Inspector post can check the OSSSC RI Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 available on the official website-osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC will conduct the Skill Test in Computer Application (Practical) test for the Revenue Inspector post on 30 March 2022. Candidates who have qualified provisionally for the Skill Test round can download the OSSSC RI Skill Test Date 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download OSSSC RI Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Steps Here

Visit the official website of OSSSC- ossc.nic.in. Click on the link-Notification No. IIE-97/2021-664/OSSSC date - 14.03.2022 Conduct of Skill Test in Computer Application (Practical) to fill up vacancies reserved for Sportsperson/PwD (HI) for recruitment to the posts of Revenue Inspector-2021. of the homepage. You will get the PDF of the Answer Key in a new window. You will get the PDF of the OSSSC RI Skill Test Date 2022 in a new window. Download and save the same for future reference.



Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials with the available on the official website.

However you can download the OSSSC RI Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.