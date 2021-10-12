OSSSC RI Skill Test Date 2021 Announced @osssc.gov.in, Check Revenue Inspector Exam Details

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the Computer Skill Test Date for the Revenue Inspector post on its official website-osssc.gov.in. Check details here.

OSSSC RI Skill Test Date 2021 Updates: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the Computer Skill Test Date for the post of Revenue Inspector. All those candidates who have qualified in the written exam for Revenue Inspector post can check the detail Skill Test Schedule available on the official website of Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) i.e-osssc.gov.in.

However candidates can download the OSSSC RI Skill Test Date 2021 link directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSSC RI Skill Test Date 2021





As per the short notification released, Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will conduct the Skill Test for Revenue Inspector post on 08 November 2021. Candidates who have shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written test will be allowed to appear for the Skill Test in Computer Application (Practical) for the post of Revenue Inspector-2021 in all districts of the state.

Candidates shortlisted for the Skill Test in Computer Application (Practical) for the post of Revenue Inspector-2021 should note that they can download their Admit Card from the 01 November 2021 from the official website. In a bid to download the Skill Test Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User Id and Password on the official website.



Candidates appearing in the Skill Test should note that a merit list of successful candidates shall be prepared category-wise in order of merit on the basis of sum total of marks secured by the written test, skill test in Computer Application (Practical) and the marks awarded for contractual work experience, if any, as per Group B Posts Rules 2013.

It is noted that a total of 586 vacancies of District Cadre Posts of Revenue Inspector are available on contractual basis in various District Establishment under the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of Government of Odisha.