OSSSC Written Exam Date 2021 for Statistical Field Surveyor Postponed @osssc.gov.in, Check Details

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has postponed the written exam schedule for the post of Statistical Field Surveyor on its official website-osssc.gov.in. Check details.

OSSSC Written Exam Date 2021 Postponed: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has postponed the written exam schedule for the post of Statistical Field Surveyor. All such candidates who have to appear in the written exam for Statistical Field Surveyor post can check the OSSSC Written Exam Date 2021 Postponement notice available on the official website of Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)-osssc.gov.in.



As per the short notice released, Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has postponed the written exam for the post of Statistical Field Surveyor scheduled to be held on 26 September 2021. Commission has postponed the written exam until further notice.

All such candidates who have applied for the Statistical Field Surveyor post under OSSSC can check the details postponement notice available on the official website of Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC).

Earlier Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) had released a short notification for recruitment to the 529 post of Statistical Field Surveyor under Group C on contractual basis in various District Establishment under Planning and Convergence of Government of Odisha.

A number of candidates were applied for this major recruitment drive launched in the state. All such candidates applied for these posts can check the OSSSC Written Exam Date 2021 Postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSSC Written Exam Date 2021 Postponement Notice





How to Download: OSSSC Written Exam Date 2021 Postponement Notice