OSSTET Admit Card 2023 Released: Download at OTET Call Letter at bseodisha.ac.in

OSSTET Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates can download OTET Call Letter From Here.

OSSTET Admit Card 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) issued the call letters to the candidates who are going to appear at Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2022-23. They can download OTET Admit Card by visiting the website (bseodisha.ac.in). OSSTET Admit Card Link is available in this article below. The exam will be held for two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2.

How to Download OSSTET Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can follow the the steps mentioned below in order to download the OTET Admit Card from the official website of BSE Odisha.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha i.e. bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Go to ‘Latest Updates’ Section

Step 3: Click on ‘ ODISHA SECONDARY SCHOOL TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST OSSTET – 2022 (Ist) (ADMIT CARD)

Step 4: Enter your mobile number

Step 5: Login into your account

Step 6: Download BSE Odisha Admit Card

OSSTET Exam Pattern 2023

There will be 2 papers and four sections in each paper as follow:

Section-I: Language I, Odia shall be compulsory for all categories of posts.

Section - II: Language II, English shall be compulsory for all categories of posts.

Section-III: under stream TGT (Arts) and TGT (Science for both PCM & CBZ) - the questions shall be in English. The questions in other streams like Classical Teacher (Sanskrit/Telgu/Urdu) and Hindi Teacher shall be in respective languages/ scripts. The questions in Section III for Paper-II (Category-II- Physical Education Teacher) shall be in English.

Section-IV: Child Development, Pedagogy, School Management and Evaluation shall be in English and Compulsory for both categories.

There shall be no negative marking.

The candidates can check the detailed exam pattern and syllabus in the notification given below:

OSSTET Exam Pattern and Syllabus