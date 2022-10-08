OTET 2022 Notification Released: Apply Online From 10 October @bseodisha.ac.in

OTET 2022 Notification: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will start the online application process for OTET 2022 on 10 October. Candidates can check the details here.

OTET 2022 Notification: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, is conducting Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) for the year 2022. Interested persons who want to apply for teachers in the schools of Orissa are required to appear for Odissa TET 2022. Registration for the same will start on 10 October 2022 and will close on 19 October 2022. Before going for registration, the candidate shall have to read the Instructions, Eligibility & Applicability for appearing at the OTET-2022 (2nd). He/ She should log in only if eligible for OTET.

Candidates seeking to apply OTET Exam should be 12th passed with at least 50% marks and hold a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (CT or D.El.Ed.) or 12th with 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or 12th with 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) or Graduates and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education or Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)These conditions are under Category A.

For Category B, Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Graduation with at least 45% marks with B.Ed. orGraduation with at least 50% marks with B.Ed in accordance with the NCTE or 12th with at least 50% marks and 4-year B.El.Ed/B.A./ B.Sc, Ed or B.A. Ed./ B.Sc. Ed.or Graduation with at least 50% marks and B.Ed required.

OTET Exam consists of 2 papers - Paper-I and Paper-II. Questions will be set to assess the candidate’s ability to analyze, interpret and apply the subject matter. There shall be no negative marking.

OTET Exam Date shall be announced in due course.

How to Apply for OTET 2022 ?

Go to the website of BSE Odisha - bseodisha.ac.in Click on “New Registration”, Registration OTET-2022 (2nd)” and submit your details Login to you Account Fill in Personal Information, Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification, Address, and other details Take Information Sheet Make Payment After clicking “Yes-Final Submit” in the Declaration and Payment page, no information can be edited.

OTET Application Fee:

For SC & ST Category of candidates - Rs.400/-

For Other Category of candidates - Rs.600/-

OTET Notification