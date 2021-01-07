Patna High Court Admit Card 2021 OUT, Download District Judge (Entry Level) Prelims Call Letter 2020 @patnahighcourt.gov.in

Patna High Court Admit Card 2021: Patna High Court has released the District Judge (Entry Level) Prelims Call Letter at its official website.i.e.patnahighcourt.gov.in. All such candidates who applied for Patna High Court District Judge Recruitment 2020 against the advertisement number 01/2020 now can download their admit cards through the official website of Patna High Court.

The Patna High Court District Judge (Entry Level) Prelims 2020-21 Exam is scheduled to be held on 17 January 2021 at various exam centres of the State. Candidates can download District Judge (Entry Level) Prelims Call Letter by entering their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

Candidates should note that no admit card would be sent to the candidates separately through any other mode. The candidates are directed to strictly follow the instructions mentioned in the Admit Card.

Candidates are also directed to fill up the Self-Declaration proforma (annexed with the Admit Card) completely in his / her own handwriting paste his/her passport size photograph as on online application form and put his/ her full signature at the space provided thereon. The same to be submitted along with Admit Card before the Invigilator at the time of examination.

How and Where to Download Patna High Court District Judge (Entry Level) Prelims Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.patnahighcourt.gov.in. Click on download Admit Card for Preliminary Test for District Judge(Entry Level), Direct from Bar Exam-2020 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a login page. Enter Registration Number, Date of Birth and click on submit button. Then, Patna High Court District Judge (Entry Level) Prelims Admit Card 2020 will be displayed. Candidates can download Patna High Court District Judge (Entry Level) Prelims Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download Patna High Court District Judge (Entry Level) Prelims Admit Card 2020

The selection process will comprise Written and Viva-Voce test. The High Court shall hold screening test with a view to shortlisting candidates and may prescribe minimum qualifying cut-off marks for appearing in the Written Test. The marks obtained in the screening test will be relevant for determining eligibility to appear at the written test and not for any other purpose.

The selected candidate will have to undergo a medical examination before the Medical Board to be constituted for the purpose that he/she is medically fit to perform duties as a Judicial Officer.