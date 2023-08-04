Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at patnahighcourt.gov.in

Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card 2023 Out: Patna High Court has uploaded the admit card download link for the Assistant post on its official website patnahighcourt.gov.in. Check download link.

Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card 2023 Out: The Patna High Court has released the exam admit card download link for the post of Assistant on its official website. The written exam for the Assistant Recruitment Examination 2023 under the advertisement No. PHC/01/2023 is scheduled to be held on August 13, 2023 (Sunday).

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Assistant posts can download their admit card from the official website of Patna High Court i.e.-https://patnahighcourt.gov.in.

In a bid to download the Assistant written exam admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. However, the admit card for the Assistant posts can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card 2023





You can download the admit card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Patna High Court-https://patnahighcourt.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card 2023 on the home page.

Step 3: It will redirect you to a new page where you will have to provide your login credentials including Registration No. Password to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card 2023 Exam Timings

The Patna High Court will conduct the written exam for the Assistant posts on August 13, 2023 (Sunday). Exams will be conducted in a single shift from 12:00 Noon to 03:00 pm at various examination centres situated at Patna. The reporting time for the candidates shall be 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

Download PHC Assistant Admit Card 2023 By Using Login Credential

PHC Assistant Admit Card 2023 Documents to Carry

The candidates will have to strictly follow the instructions mentioned in the Admit Card. You will have to paste your passport size photograph at the space provided in the admit card and fill up the Self Declaration (Undertaking) proforma provided with the Admit Card completely in own handwriting.