Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download Admit Card & Other Details Here

Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card 2023 : According to the latest notification the Patna High Court has released the Patna HC Assistant Admit Card 2023. Candidates can refer to the article below for more information such as direct link to download the admit card, exam date, procedure to download hall ticket and other details.

Patna HC Assistant Admit Card 2023 : The Patna High Court has recently announced the availability of admit cards for the Assistant (Group-B Post) recruitment exam 2023. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment drive can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website of Patna High Court - patnahighcourt.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 550 Assistant posts in the Patna High Court. The selection process will consist of various stages, including the Preliminary Test, Written Test, Computer Proficiency Test, and Interview. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in each of these stages.

The Preliminary Test will be multiple-choice based and objective in nature. The Written Test will be descriptive in type, while the Computer Proficiency Test will assess the candidate's computer skills. Finally, the Interview will be conducted to assess the candidate's overall suitability for the post.

In case there are any discrepancies or errors on the admit card, candidates must contact the authorities immediately to rectify the issue. Additionally, it is recommended that candidates visit the examination center at least an hour before the scheduled time to avoid any last-minute confusion or delays.

Patna HC Assistant Admit Card 2023 : Important Details

The Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card 2023 will contain important information of the candidates such as

Date of the Examination

Time and Venue of the Examination

Instruction to be followed

Candidate’s Roll Number

Candidate’s Photo

Other important information Needed During the Examination

Patna HC Assistant Exam Schedule 2023

As per the official notification, the Preliminary test for the Patna High Court Assistant post is scheduled to be conducted on April 30, 2023 (Sunday) in a single shift from 12.00 Noon to 2.00 PM. The exam will be conducted at various examination centres situated at Begusarai, Bhojpur at Ara, Gaya, Jehanabad, Muzaffarpur, Patna, and Vaishali at Hajipur. Candidates should report to their respective exam centres between 10.00 to 11.00 AM.

Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below

Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

How to download the Patna High Court Assistant Admit Card 2023 ?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the Patna HC Assistant recruitment examination:

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Recruitments” tab Click on admit card link for Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2023 Key in your Registration No and Date of Birth, and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.