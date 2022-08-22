Patna High Court Library Assistant Answer Key 2022 (Released) at patnahighcourt.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Aug 28

Patna High Court has released the answer key for the Library Assistant post on its official website-patnahighcourt.gov.in. Check download link here.

Patna High Court Library Assistant Answer Key 2022: Patna High Court has released the answer key for the post of Library Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2022. Patna High Court has conducted the written exam for the Library Assistant post on 16 August 2022 (Tuesday). All those candidates appeared in the written exam for the Library Assistant post can download the Answer Key from the official website-patnahighcourt.gov.in.

The Question Paper and Provisional Answer Keys for the Library Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2022 have been uploaded and the link is available on the official website of the High Court i.e. www.patnahighcourt.gov.in.

Direct Link to Download: Patna High Court Library Assistant Answer Key 2022 Notice





In a bid to get the provisional answer for the Library Assistant, candidates will have to “login and click link for display of the question papers and provisional answer keys” on the official website. This facility will remain available from 22.08.2022 to 28.08.2022 (11:55 P.M.) only. Candidates are advised to save their respective question papers for future reference.

Candidates can raise objection/clarification, if any regarding the provisional

Answer Key, in online mode. You can submit the online request till 28.08.2022 (11:55 P.M.) with copy of authentic source document/proof on the basis for which you have submitted the objection/clarification.

You can download the Patna High Court Library Assistant Answer Key 2022 Notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: Patna High Court Library Assistant Answer Key 2022 Notice