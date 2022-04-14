Patna High Court Recruitment 2022 for Personal Assistant Posts, Graduates Can Apply!

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Patna High Court has uploaded a notification for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant (PA). Graduates are eligible to apply for Patna High Court PA Recruitment 2022. They will be recruited on a contractual basis for a period of six months.
Online applications are invited on the official website of the court’s website. A total of 45 persons will be recruited and will be paid Rs. 30000 per month.
The application link will be available on 15 April 2022.
Patna High Court Personal Assistant Notification
Important Dates
Starting Date of Online Application - 15 April 2022
Last Date of Online Application - 05 May 2022
Patna High Court Assistant Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Personal Assistant - 45 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Patna High Court Assistant Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
Graduation in any discipline from an Eligibility Condition recognised University/ Institution along with a Certificate of English Shorthand and required minimum institution and a Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month's Course in Computer Application from a recognized institution on the last date of submission of online application
Age Limit:
18 to 37 years
Selection Process for Patna High Court Assistant Recruitment 2022
English shorthand-computer typing test with a speed of 80 words per minute and a separate test of English Computer Typing Test with a minimum speed of 40 words per minute and a Walk-in-Interview. Candidates successful in the English short and computer typing test and English Computer Typing Test will be shortlisted for interview. The list of shortlisted candidates called for the interview shall be uploaded on the website of the Court.
How to Apply for Patna High Court Assistant Recruitment 2022 ?
Online applications are invited on the official website from 15 April to 05 May 2022.
Exam Fee:
No Fee