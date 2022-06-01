Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Law Assistant Post @patnahighcourt.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Patna High Court has invited online application for the Law Assistant post on its official website. Check Patna High Court recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Patna High Court has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Law Assistant on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 23 June 2022.

Candidates having educational qualification including Law Graduates/ Post Graduates from a University/ College recognized by Bar Council of India can apply for Patna High Court Recruitment 2022.

Notification Details for Patna High Court Recruitment 2022:

Advertisement No.- PHC/LA-01/2022

Important Dates for Patna High Court Recruitment 2022:

Date for Commencement of submission of online application: 01 June 2022

Last Date for making online fee payment: 21 June 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: 23 June 2022

Vacancy Details for Patna High Court Recruitment 2022:

Law Assistant-16

Eligibility Criteria for Patna High Court Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Law Graduates/ Post Graduates from a University/ College recognized by Bar Council of India shall be eligible to apply/ serve as Law Assistant provided that the applicant has passed LL.B/ LL.M examination within two years from the date of detailed advertisement. Also, their candidature must be recommended by a designated Senior Advocate of this Court or by the Head of the last Law School/ College/ University attended by him/her. Or

A final year Law student pursuing 03 year/ 05 year Law Course shall also be eligible to apply for the post of Law Assistant subject to production of provisional degree certificate on the date of his/ her interview for being considered for selection. Such applicants will have to submit/ upload copies of marksheet/ gradesheet attested by Head/ Dean/ Director of institution/

department of last preceding year (2nd year/ 4th year) along with their application forms.



Patna High Court Recruitment 2022:





How to Apply for Patna High Court Recruitment 2022:

Interested candidates can apply online through the link provided on the official website i.e. www.patnahighcourt.gov.in only after payment of an application fee of Rs. 250/- only (Rupees Two hundred and Fifty only). The link shall remain active from 01.06.2022 to 23.06.2022 till 23:55 hrs., after which the link shall be disabled. Check notification link for details in this regards.