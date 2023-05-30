PFC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Various Managerial Posts, Package Rs. 1,79,730

PFC has invited online applications for the 29 Managerial Posts on its official website. Check PFC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

PFC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Limited has released short notice regarding recruitment for the various Managerial posts in the Employment News (27 May-02 June) 2023. A total of 29 vacancies are to be filled under the recruitment drive including Manager, Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Chief Manager and others.



The registration process for these posts has commenced and you can apply on or before June 06, 2023 at www.pfcindia.com.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including CA/CMA with graduation in any stream/B.Tech. (Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical/

Civil/ Power/ Energy with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



PFC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: May 17, 2023

Closing date of application: June 06, 2023





PFC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager– (Projects) /E3: 01

Deputy Manager (Projects)/E4: 01

Deputy Manager Energy efficiency (Projects)/E4: 01

Deputy Manager Monitoring (Projects)/E4: 01

Manager (Projects)/ E5: 05

Chief Manager (Projects) / E6: 04

Deputy Manager (IT/MS)-PFCCL /E4:01

Deputy Manager (Transmission) - PFCCL/ E4: 01

Deputy Manager (Power Distribution) -PFCCL / E4: 01

Assistant Manager -Finance (CFU)/E3: 01

Assistant Manager -(Entity Appraisal)/E3: 04

Assistant Manager –Finance(CSR)/E3: 01

Assistant Manager -Technical (CSR)/E3: 01

Deputy Manager (Corporate Risk Management) / E4: 02

Deputy Manager (Internal Audit)–E4: 01

Manager (Internal Audit)– E5: 01

Deputy Manager Engineering (RDSS) /E4: 02



PFC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Assistant Manager– (Projects) /E3: B.E. / B.Tech. (Electrical/ Electronics/

Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics &

Telecommunication/ Mechanical/ Manufacturing/ Industrial/ Production/ Power/ Energy or any combination of these specializations) AND

2-year MBA/ PGP/ PGDM/ PGDBM/ PGDBA course with specialization in Finance/ Power B.E./B.Tech. and MBA should be full time with minimum 60% marks at each level.

Deputy Manager (Projects)/E4: B.E. / B.Tech. (Electrical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics &

Telecommunication/ Mechanical/ Manufacturing/ Industrial/ Production/

Power/ Energy or any combination of these specializations)

AND 2-year MBA/ PGP/ PGDM/ PGDBM/ PGDBA course with specialization in

Finance/ Power. B.E./B.Tech. and MBA should be full time with minimum 60% marks at each level.

Deputy Manager Energy efficiency (Projects)/E4: B.E. / B.Tech. (Electrical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Mechanical/ Manufacturing/ Industrial/ Production/ Power/ Energy or any combination of these specializations) AND

2-year MBA/ PGP/ PGDM/ PGDBM/ PGDBA course with specialization in Finance/ Power B.E./B.Tech. and MBA should be full time with minimum 60% marks at each level.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



PFC Recruitment 2023: Compensation Package

Designation Minimum Other benefits Basic Pay Minimum of Basic Salary

(Minimum Basic Pay+ DA (37.70%) + HRA (27%) + 35% Perks & Allowances Assistant Manager/E3 ₹60000/ ₹ 119820/- Deputy Manager/E4 ₹70000/- ₹ 139790/- Manager/E5 ₹80000/ ₹ 159760/- Chief Manager/E6 ₹90000/ ₹ 179730/-



PFC Recruitment 2023 PDF





PFC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– www.pfcindia.com (career page)

Step 2: After successful registration of Basic information, Qualification, Experience, candidate may upload the self-attested documents as given in notification.

Step 3: After successful uploading of documents, visit to payment gateway for online payment of application fee (Non-refundable) of Rs.500/

Step 4: After successful payment of application fee, select FINAL SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION.

Step 5: Please retain the print-out of Application Form & Payment Acknowledgement Slip (as applicable) for future references. The applicant must ensure that transaction ID and payment status (PAID), if applicable, is indicated on the application form

Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

