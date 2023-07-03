PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 For 1000+ Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has notified for 1045 Trade Apprentice posts on its official website- www.powergrid.in. Check eligibility, how to apply and others here. 

PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2023
PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2023

PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, a Maharatna Company under the Ministry of Power, Government of India has notified for 1045 Trade Apprentice posts. These positions are available in various trades for its following Regions/Establishments across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 31, 2023. 
PGCIL Recruitment Trough Gate 2023: Important Date 
Opening date of application: July 01, 2023
Closing date of application: July 31, 2023

 

PGCIL Recruitment Trough Gate 2023: Vacancy Details 

Region wise total no of vacancies
Corporate Center, Gurugram-53
Northern Region – I, Faridabad-135
Northern Region – II, Jammu-79
Northern Region – III, Lucknow-93
Eastern Region – I, Patna-70
Eastern Region – II, Kolkata-67
North Eastern Region, Shillong-115
Odisha Projects, Bhubaneswar-47
Western Region – I, Nagpur-105
Western Region – II, Vadodara-106
Southern Region – I, Hyderabad-70
Southern Region – II, Bangalore-105

Career Counseling

PGCIL Recruitment Trough Gate 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Graduate Apprentice:  Full Time (4 years course) – B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc. (Engg.) in concerned Engineering trades.
HR Executive : MBA (HR)/Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management / Personnel
Management & Industrial Relations (2 years full time course) or equivalent.
PR Assistant: Bachelor of Mass Communication (BMC) / Bachelor of Journalism and Mass
Communication [BJMC] / B.A. (Journalism & Mass Comm.) (3 years full-time Course) or
equivalent.
 ITI : ITI in concerned trades in Full-Time course.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the number of posts/educational qualification/age limit/eligibility/selection process and others. 

PGCIL Recruitment Trough Gate 2023: Selection Procedure

Shortlisting for these posts will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification applicable to the respective trade. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for verification of documents. 
On successful completion of document verification, submission of medical certificate in prescribed format and the execution of Apprenticeship contract agreement, letter of engagement shall be issued to the candidates.

 

PGCIL Recruitment Trough Gate 2023: PDF

PGCIL Recruitment Trough Gate 2023: How To Apply

First of all candidates should first register themselves (as a candidate/student) in the website of NAPS for HR Executive / CSR Executive / Executive Law / ITI (Electrician) at https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in link or NATS for Degree / Diploma in Engineering at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in link and complete / update their profile by uploading all the required documents.
Step – I :  Get your NATS/ NAPS Registration Number
Step – II : Apply for Apprenticeship in POWERGRID- Click the link.

FAQ

What is the Eligibility Criteria for PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Candidates should have B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc. (Engg.)/ITI with additional eligibility in concerned Engineering trades

What are the Jobs in PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited under the Ministry of Power, Government of India has notified for 1045 Trade Apprentice posts.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next