PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 For 1000+ Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, a Maharatna Company under the Ministry of Power, Government of India has notified for 1045 Trade Apprentice posts. These positions are available in various trades for its following Regions/Establishments across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 31, 2023.
PGCIL Recruitment Trough Gate 2023: Important Date
Opening date of application: July 01, 2023
Closing date of application: July 31, 2023
PGCIL Recruitment Trough Gate 2023: Vacancy Details
Region wise total no of vacancies
Corporate Center, Gurugram-53
Northern Region – I, Faridabad-135
Northern Region – II, Jammu-79
Northern Region – III, Lucknow-93
Eastern Region – I, Patna-70
Eastern Region – II, Kolkata-67
North Eastern Region, Shillong-115
Odisha Projects, Bhubaneswar-47
Western Region – I, Nagpur-105
Western Region – II, Vadodara-106
Southern Region – I, Hyderabad-70
Southern Region – II, Bangalore-105
PGCIL Recruitment Trough Gate 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Graduate Apprentice: Full Time (4 years course) – B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc. (Engg.) in concerned Engineering trades.
HR Executive : MBA (HR)/Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management / Personnel
Management & Industrial Relations (2 years full time course) or equivalent.
PR Assistant: Bachelor of Mass Communication (BMC) / Bachelor of Journalism and Mass
Communication [BJMC] / B.A. (Journalism & Mass Comm.) (3 years full-time Course) or
equivalent.
ITI : ITI in concerned trades in Full-Time course.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the number of posts/educational qualification/age limit/eligibility/selection process and others.
PGCIL Recruitment Trough Gate 2023: Selection Procedure
Shortlisting for these posts will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification applicable to the respective trade. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for verification of documents.
On successful completion of document verification, submission of medical certificate in prescribed format and the execution of Apprenticeship contract agreement, letter of engagement shall be issued to the candidates.
PGCIL Recruitment Trough Gate 2023: PDF
PGCIL Recruitment Trough Gate 2023: How To Apply
First of all candidates should first register themselves (as a candidate/student) in the website of NAPS for HR Executive / CSR Executive / Executive Law / ITI (Electrician) at https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in link or NATS for Degree / Diploma in Engineering at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in link and complete / update their profile by uploading all the required documents.
Step – I : Get your NATS/ NAPS Registration Number
Step – II : Apply for Apprenticeship in POWERGRID- Click the link.