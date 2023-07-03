PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 For 1000+ Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has notified for 1045 Trade Apprentice posts on its official website- www.powergrid.in. Check eligibility, how to apply and others here.

PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, a Maharatna Company under the Ministry of Power, Government of India has notified for 1045 Trade Apprentice posts. These positions are available in various trades for its following Regions/Establishments across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 31, 2023.

PGCIL Recruitment Trough Gate 2023: Important Date

Opening date of application: July 01, 2023

Closing date of application: July 31, 2023

PGCIL Recruitment Trough Gate 2023: Vacancy Details

Region wise total no of vacancies

Corporate Center, Gurugram-53

Northern Region – I, Faridabad-135

Northern Region – II, Jammu-79

Northern Region – III, Lucknow-93

Eastern Region – I, Patna-70

Eastern Region – II, Kolkata-67

North Eastern Region, Shillong-115

Odisha Projects, Bhubaneswar-47

Western Region – I, Nagpur-105

Western Region – II, Vadodara-106

Southern Region – I, Hyderabad-70

Southern Region – II, Bangalore-105

PGCIL Recruitment Trough Gate 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Graduate Apprentice: Full Time (4 years course) – B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc. (Engg.) in concerned Engineering trades.

HR Executive : MBA (HR)/Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management / Personnel

Management & Industrial Relations (2 years full time course) or equivalent.

PR Assistant: Bachelor of Mass Communication (BMC) / Bachelor of Journalism and Mass

Communication [BJMC] / B.A. (Journalism & Mass Comm.) (3 years full-time Course) or

equivalent.

ITI : ITI in concerned trades in Full-Time course.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the number of posts/educational qualification/age limit/eligibility/selection process and others.

PGCIL Recruitment Trough Gate 2023: Selection Procedure

Shortlisting for these posts will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification applicable to the respective trade. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for verification of documents.

On successful completion of document verification, submission of medical certificate in prescribed format and the execution of Apprenticeship contract agreement, letter of engagement shall be issued to the candidates.

PGCIL Recruitment Trough Gate 2023: How To Apply

First of all candidates should first register themselves (as a candidate/student) in the website of NAPS for HR Executive / CSR Executive / Executive Law / ITI (Electrician) at https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in link or NATS for Degree / Diploma in Engineering at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in link and complete / update their profile by uploading all the required documents.

Step – I : Get your NATS/ NAPS Registration Number

Step – II : Apply for Apprenticeship in POWERGRID- Click the link.